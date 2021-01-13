After the confirmation of Javicia Leslie as the new Batwoman, many fans are waiting for her participation in the second season of the series.

For this recent installment, the actress will give life to Ryan wilder, who will have to fight crimes in Gotham city. Despite little information about the fiction, a new report revealed more details that will put Bat Girl in trouble.

In an interview for EW, Caroline Dries, Batwoman’s showrunner, confirmed that Black mask he will be the toughest opponent to be on the show.

“This season we will have a couple of antagonists. One of them will be Safiya, whom we already saw during the last installment. The other will be Black Mask, whom we will see as the leader of the False Face Society ”, said the person in charge.

Batwoman will premiere on January 17, 2021 across the canal The CW and will have a total of 19 episodes.

Batwoman Season 2 Official Trailer

What is Batwoman about?

The second season of the series begins with a great game changer that will alter Gotham and the Bat-family forever. As things stabilize, Batwoman has everything against her, including the villains who recently escaped and those who will face her in a whole new light.

Alice meets her partner when she becomes entangled with a dangerous enemy from her past who knows exactly how to take advantage of her vulnerabilities. When Luke and Mary find their position as helpers, a romance will shake their dynamic. Meanwhile, the relationship between Sophie and Julia will be tested as the former will question everything she believed to be true.