After several months of waiting for the arrival of the second season of Batwoman, the series finally premiered on Sunday, January 17 through The CW channel for the United States.

After the launch of the first episode of the show, many fans reacted on Twitter how it was the interpretation of Javicia Leslie like the new ‘Bat Girl’.

Comments on Batwoman 2. Photo: Twitter / Ausxip

Comments on Batwoman 2. Photo: Twitter / ShyheemGlover12

Comments on Batwoman 2. Photo: Twitter / Canadagraphs

As you can read in the comments, several followers praised the course of the Serie and stated that they were excited with the return of the superheroine.

Let us remember that for this recent installment, the actress will give life to Ryan wilder, who must fight crimes in Gotham city.

In the case of the Latin American community, fans will have to wait for the debut of Batwoman 2 via HBO Max until January 19, 2021 .

What is Batwoman about?

The second season of the series begins with a great game changer that will alter Gotham and the Bat-family forever. As things stabilize, Batwoman has everything against her, including the villains who recently escaped and those who will face her in a whole new light.

Alice meets her partner when she becomes entangled with a dangerous enemy from her past, who knows exactly how to take advantage of her vulnerabilities. When Luke and Mary find their position as helpers, a romance will shake their dynamic. Meanwhile, the relationship between Sophie and Julia will be tested as the former will question everything she believed to be true.