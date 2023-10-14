Over the years there has been a succession of shows, TV series and animated films that they have seen protagonists cars, one of the great passions of children as well as adults. And the new cartoon that will be broadcast on Cartoonito every day starting from 30 October at 7.00 pm is aimed precisely at the younger audience: it’s called BATWHEELSand is the new and first DC show starring Batman, Robin and Batgirl.

At Lucca Comics & Games

Superheroes and machines will therefore be the absolute protagonists of this cartoon, constituting a “team of young people super-powerful vehicles who defend Gotham City from crime alongside a host of iconic heroes.” The same cars that will be seen in the cartoon will also steal the show on the occasion of the Lucca Comics & Games: from 1 to 5 November, from 10.00 to 19.00 at Piazza Guidiccioni, children and families will be able to experience a unique and engaging zero-emission emotion in the entirely BATWHEELS branded car circuit.

Superhero vehicles

But what are these cars that behave like superheroes? There are five in total: BAMthe Batmobile leader of the team who, just like Batman, has a strong sense of justice; REDBIRDRobin’s sports car with its characteristic fiery red color, which aims to prove itself as a worthy helper to Bam; BIBIBatgirl’s courageous motorbike, the fastest of the group but also the most impulsive; BUFFthe Bat monster truck capable of overwhelming any obstacle given its size (but it is also big-hearted); BATWING, Batman’s supersonic jet. All five of these vehicles will pit themselves against those of Gotham City’s villains, with which they will ignite various challenges.

Message for children

“The young spectators will be able to observe the world through the ‘headlights’ of the protagonists and recognize themselves in them because Batwheels vehicles are just like children – they tell from Cartoonito – BATWHEELS will feature many stories, mysteries and adventures always under the banner of comedy and action. The show will show children the importance of friendship, teamwork and trust in oneself and one’s uniqueness.”