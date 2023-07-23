An audience of more than 50,000 that brings back the Olympic days of 2012 attends the dizzying 200m in London which is not resolved in a solitary recital by Noah Lyles but in a close duel between the sprinter from Florida, who has made up his mind to beat Usain Bolt’s world record (19″10 is printed on his shoes), and the twenty-year-old Letsile Tebogo, star of Botswana, who commits it to the last palm.

A clash that is actually three to ten meters from the finish line when Zharnel Hughes has to surrender to those streamers: Lyles 19″47, Tebogo 19″50, African record, Hughes 19″73. Pietro Mennea’s European record, started at the age of 44, stands by a cent. It also happened at the Barcelona Games when that 19″72, then world record, was missed by a cent by Mike Marsh in the semifinal of the Olympic Games.

Hughes, 27 years old, a native of Anguilla, resident in Jamaica, trained by Glenn Mills, the man of the Bolt miracle, sweeps away the British record set by John Regis – it was 19″87 in the 1994 vintage – and at the Budapest World Championships he will be able to play on two tables: last month, in New York, he ran a 100m with a magnificent set-up and exemplary acceleration in 9″83. And over this distance he will find both Lyles and Tebogo, looking for the brace.

Orange Afternoon: Femke Bol wins the 400hs with two abundant seconds of margin and settles a formidable progress on the European record: from 52”03 to 51”45. Only two times by Sydney McLaughlin are inferior to the one signed by the Dutch who, after the American’s renunciation of the distance with the barriers, becomes the favorite for the world title. After many noble placements, a chance not to be missed.

Another continental record with violent progress, nine seconds, for Sifan Hassan who from a girl who arrived from Ethiopia as a refugee has turned into the glory of the low countries. It’s a 5000m that rewrites the “literature” of distance: the Ethiopian Gudat Tsegay, 14’12″29, becomes the fourth ever, the Kenyan Beatrice Chebet, 14’12″92, the seventh, Hassan, 14’13″42, the ninth. In Budapest pitched battle with Faith Kipyegon. Nadia Battocletti does not follow the crazy rhythms of the leading group, runs rationally, recovers from some suffocated and finishes eighth in 14’41″30, and file three seconds to the Italian recorddated ’96, by Roberta Brunet.

After the olympic champion Malaia Mihambo gave up due to injury, the American Quanesha Burks proposes herself as a formidable opponent for Larissa Iapichino: she is not regular but that peak at 6.98 can be worrying. With a good dose of luck (the rod vibrates for a long time), JuVaugh Harrison scales 2.35 and leaves Mutaz Essa Barshim two centimeters away. The technique is still rough but the explosiveness is thunderous. The fight for the world medals will be between Gimbo Tamberi, the slim Qatari and the braided Alabama who also jumps 8.47 long.

Very rich appointment: Ryan Crouser returns for seven centimeters over 23 meters but also the kiwi Tom Walsh shoots 22.58 away (Leo Fabbri 20.97, after 21.71 on Saturday in Trieste); not even 20 years old Jackline Chepkoech, 8ì57”35, becomes the seventh all-time in the 3000 steeplechase; Marie Jose Ta Lou, a veteran from the Ivory Coast, puts everyone in line again flying in 10″75 and the 1500, won by the American Jared Nuguse in 3’30″44, offer an historic save: the fourteenth finishes in 3’32″42. A party in the homeland of middle-distance running.