Dlala studios partnered with Rare and Microsoft to bring back the famous franchise BattletoadsAnd while the game didn’t have a great critical reception, it was exactly the game fans wanted.

Now we know that the developer of Battletoads is working on a new game with a very popular IP for players. So it seems that Dlala studios it would be aimed at creating a similar game, at least visually and artistically.

This is how their job vacancies. With two particularly interesting vacancies: 2D VFX Artist and 2D Environment Artist, which suggests that your next game will most likely be 2D. The most interesting thing about this is that they refer to a delivery of a «Well-loved and established IP«.

With Battletoads, Dlala Studios showed that they know how to develop (and very well) 2D titles, so we are excited about their new project. Maybe a sequel to Battletoads, or a new game with Microsoft? The first part was successful enough to warrant a new installment, so it could be.

Either way, we can still only speculate, so we’ll stay tuned for his new moves. Battletoads is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC. It is also included in the Game Pass service.