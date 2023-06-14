Shadowrun and Battletech studio Harebrained Schemes’ extremely promising pulp-inspired tactical turn-based strategy adventure, The Lamplighters League, now has a release date, and is launching for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass on 3rd October.

The Lamplighters League unfolds in an alternative version from the 1930s, where players – taking control of the titular organization’s gang of misfits and scoundrels – travel the world in an effort to thwart the Banished Court cult’s nefarious schemes.

It’s an adventure that’ll swoop from dockyards and other urban corners to far more exotic locales, including deserts and jungles. Here, players must battle the Banished Court’s army using a mix of real-time infiltration, stealth, turn-based tactical combat, and team management.

The Lamplighters League release date trailer.

The Lamplighters League features a steadily expanding roster of adventurers, you see, each one bringing their own stories, signature abilities, and roles – and each can be further augmented using new gear and resources found out in the field.

If a globe-trotting blast of pulpy strategy sounds like just your thing, The Lamplighters League will be available via Steamthe Epic StoreXbox Series X/S, and Game Pass on 3rd October.