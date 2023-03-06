Harebrained Schemes, the studio behind the acclaimed likes of Shadowrun and Battletech, has announced The Lamplighters League, a pulp-inspired tactical turn-based strategy game heading to PC and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.

The Lamplighters League – or rather, The Lamplighters League and the Tower at the End of the World to give it its full name – is described as an original pulp adventure set in an alternate 1930s. It’ll pit players against a nefarious global cult, the Banished Court, out for global domination.

“For millennia,” Harebrained explains, “all that stood between this sinister cabal and their plans was a band of heroic scholars known as the Lamplighters League. Unfortunately, the best of the best are all gone, so now it’s up to the best of the worst.”

The Lamplighters League announcement trailer.

The Lamplighters League promises a mix of gameplay styles as its globe-trotting story swoops from dockyards to deserts and jungles, including real-time infiltration, turn-based tactical combat, and team management.

The Lamplighters League gameplay trailer.

Throughout all this, players will take control of a steadily expanding band of misfits that bring their own stories, signature abilities, and roles. These can be further augmented by the likes of new gear and resources, but Harebrained warns that “stress and injury can take their toll”.

There’s no release date for The Lamplighters League yet, but it’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam, Epic, and the Microsoft Store when it arrives later this year.