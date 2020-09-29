A completely senseless war has already been waged around Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia and Azerbaijan practice irresponsible propaganda.

It can no longer be ruled out that the skirmishes between Azerbaijan and Armenia around the Armenian enclave Nagorno-Karabakh will develop into a veritable war. Since war was waged over the area after the end of the Soviet Union, which Armenia won and which has since occupied areas around Karabakh that undoubtedly belong to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan has been seeking revenge.

The Aliyev clan, who have dictatorially ruled Azerbaijan for decades, have always used the conflict to incite Azeris’ nationalism and thus generate support for their own regime. The money from oil sales was wasted on buying weapons rather than promoting social justice. Now Aliyev seems to be falling victim to his own propaganda. With a war he has to deliver what he has promised his people.

While Azerbaijan always remained under the knot of the Aliyev clan, the government in Armenia changed frequently, but one thing always remained the same: the propaganda that Armenia was defending holy Christianity in Karabakh against the Azeri-Turkish Muslim barbarians, who had already been in the First World War committed genocide against the Armenians. Propaganda on both sides over the past 30 years has made a pragmatic compromise impossible.

Russia, which was the only foreign power that could have forced a compromise, seriously has absolutely no interest in it because the conflict is cementing its permanent military and political presence in the southern Caucasus. Turkey, on the other hand, sees in the conflict the possibility of being able to set foot in the Caucasus again through the support of the “Azeri fraternal people”. So there could be a war over a piece of land that nobody actually uses. The landscape is beautiful, but it does not feed its residents, which is why the young people are leaving in droves. It would be a war of ideological delusion.