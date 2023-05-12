Battles of Sudan | USA: The parties agree on guidelines for humanitarian aid

Negotiations on a ceasefire are still ongoing.

in Sudan the parties to the raging fighting, the country’s armed forces and the paramilitary RSF, have agreed on guidelines to allow humanitarian aid, the United States says.

The purpose of the agreement would be to protect Sudanese civilians.

The agreement would oblige the parties to allow the restoration of electricity and the securing of water and other basic services, the removal of security forces from hospitals and the respectful burial of the deceased.

Instead, negotiations on a ceasefire are still ongoing. The parties are holding talks on a 10-day ceasefire that would allow humanitarian aid to be delivered to the country. According to the representative of the United States, the parties are quite far apart in the negotiations.

Negotiations has been held between the two sides to end almost a month of fighting in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port city of Jeddah since last Saturday.