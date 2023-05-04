Battles of Sudan | There is another attempt at a truce in Sudan – the UN admitted that it failed to prevent the war

The Sudanese Armed Forces have confirmed that they agree to a one-week ceasefire, but the RSF has not commented on the matter.

in Sudan there is still hope for a new ceasefire between the country’s armed forces and the paramilitary RSF forces. Neighboring South Sudan says the parties have agreed in principle to a one-week ceasefire starting Thursday.

The armed forces confirmed that they had accepted the proposal for a ceasefire, but the RSF forces have not commented on the matter. The previous three-day ceasefire was scheduled to end on Wednesday evening. In practice, none of the several truces that have been attempted in the country have been completely successful.

Secretary General of the UN António Guterres admitted to reporters in Nairobi on Wednesday that the organization failed to prevent war in Sudan. According to Guterres, the conflict came as a surprise to the UN, which had hoped that the transition to civilian rule would succeed in Sudan.

“A country like Sudan, which has suffered so much, cannot afford a power struggle between two people,” Guterres said.

of Sudan the battles are pitted against two generals who have been wringing their hands in politics long before the fighting broke out on April 15. The country’s armed forces are commanded by the leader of the Sudanese government Abdel Fattah al-Burhanwhile RSF forces are loyal to its rival Mohamed Hamdan to Dagalo.

Sudan has been in an unstable state after decades of autocratic rule Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019.

International mediators have been trying to bring the country’s civilian and military leaders to the negotiating table in order to transition to civilian rule. However, according to analysts, there was too much trust in al-Burhan and Dagalo’s ability to cooperate.

According to figures confirmed by Sudan’s Ministry of Health, at least 550 people have been killed and more than 4,900 wounded in the fighting, but the real numbers are believed to be higher.

