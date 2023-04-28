Battles of Sudan | The Sudanese armed forces agreed to extend the ceasefire by 72 hours

The extension starts from the moment when the current ceasefire ends, i.e. at midnight on Friday. The ceasefire has held poorly.

in Sudan the army struck on Thursday in the capital Khartoum against paramilitary RSF forces with airstrikes. Thursday was the last day of the tenuous ceasefire. There have also been battles at least in the Darfur region.

Efforts were made to negotiate an extension of the three-day ceasefire, and on Thursday evening the Sudanese armed forces announced that they had agreed to extend the ceasefire by 72 hours. The extension starts from the moment when the current ceasefire ends, i.e. at midnight on Friday.

This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Sudan’s armed forces said on Wednesday that it will send representatives to neighboring South Sudan’s capital, Juba, to discuss extending the ceasefire with RSF forces.

The initiative for new negotiations came from the IGAD community of East African countries.

Tuesday the ceasefire that began at the turn of the day initially appeared to be holding, but late on Tuesday army forces were reported to have carried out airstrikes against RSF forces in Khartoum. The ceasefire was further shaken on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, airstrikes were carried out east of the Nile and RSF anti-aircraft fired on army fighters north of Khartoum. There was also fighting in Soba near Khartoum. In southern Khartoum, there were reports of a shooting near the commander of the RSF forces, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalon home.

Sudan Armed Forces and the fighting between the RSF forces began in mid-April, when the army commander by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Dagalo’s longstanding disagreements over the integration of RSF forces into the Sudanese army escalated into open conflict.

According to the UN, at least more than 450 people have died and more than 4,000 have been wounded in the fighting in Sudan.

