Battles of Sudan | The RSF group announced a new ceasefire

The ceasefire declared on Tuesday did not last. It is not known whether the Sudanese armed forces will join the ceasefire.

of Sudan the paramilitary group RSF announced a new ceasefire on Wednesday. According to his own announcement, the ceasefire would start at 18:00 local time, i.e. at 19:00 Finnish time.

“We confirm that we are committed to a full ceasefire. We hope that the other side will accept the ceasefire at the announced time,” RSF said in a statement.

On the other side, RSF refers to the Sudanese Armed Forces. It is not known whether the armed forces plan to join the ceasefire.

The parties already announced a 24-hour ceasefire on Tuesday, but it didn’t last. A Reuters reporter heard tanks firing in Khartoum after the deadline.

The paramilitary RSF and the Sudan Armed Forces began fighting Saturday morning in the capital, Khartoum. It is unclear what triggered the fighting and which side started it.

At least 200 people have died and thousands have been injured.