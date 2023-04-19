Wednesday, April 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Battles of Sudan | The RSF group announced a new ceasefire

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Battles of Sudan | The RSF group announced a new ceasefire

Foreign countries|Fighting in the Sudan

The ceasefire declared on Tuesday did not last. It is not known whether the Sudanese armed forces will join the ceasefire.

of Sudan the paramilitary group RSF announced a new ceasefire on Wednesday. According to his own announcement, the ceasefire would start at 18:00 local time, i.e. at 19:00 Finnish time.

“We confirm that we are committed to a full ceasefire. We hope that the other side will accept the ceasefire at the announced time,” RSF said in a statement.

On the other side, RSF refers to the Sudanese Armed Forces. It is not known whether the armed forces plan to join the ceasefire.

The parties already announced a 24-hour ceasefire on Tuesday, but it didn’t last. A Reuters reporter heard tanks firing in Khartoum after the deadline.

The paramilitary RSF and the Sudan Armed Forces began fighting Saturday morning in the capital, Khartoum. It is unclear what triggered the fighting and which side started it.

See also  Memoir Matti Helkapalo 1932–2022

At least 200 people have died and thousands have been injured.

#Battles #Sudan #RSF #group #announced #ceasefire

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Human Resources” monitors 380 cases of “fake settlement” in “private” facilities

"Human Resources" monitors 380 cases of "fake settlement" in "private" facilities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result