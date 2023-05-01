Battles of Sudan | The parties accuse each other of violating the ceasefire, the UN fears that 800,000 people will flee the country

Both sides agreed on Sunday to a three-day ceasefire. However, as early as Monday, air raid alarms sounded in the capital and locals reported the sounds of gunfire.

in Sudan we are now fighting for the third week.

At least 528 people are known to have died in the conflict between the country’s armed forces and paramilitary RSF forces so far. More than 4,500 people have been injured. The real numbers are thought to be much higher.

Both sides agreed on Sunday to a three-day ceasefire. However, as early as Monday in the capital Khartoum, air raid alarms sounded and locals reported the sounds of gunfire. On Monday, both sides accused each other of violating the ceasefire. It is known that both have also violated the ceasefire, as in the past during the conflict.

This is currently known about the sensitive situation in Sudan.

The fighting was concentrated in the capital Khartoum and also spread to the fragile region of Darfur

The fighting, which began on April 15, has been concentrated all along, especially in the capital, Khartoum.

On Monday evening Finnish time, the sounds of fighting could be heard near the presidential palace and Khartum Bahri, which is part of the Khartoum metropolitan area. In Khartoum Bahr, armed forces are apparently trying to attack RSF bases.

There were also sounds of airstrikes in Omdurman, across the river from Khartoum, on Monday.

“I spoke to locals who said they always take cover under their beds when they hear heavy gunfire. The streets are empty of people,” a reporter from the news agency Al Jazeera reported from Omdurman at seven in the evening Finnish time.

Only a small number of hospitals in Khartoum are currently operational. The UN warned on Monday that the country’s already weak healthcare system could collapse.

In recent days, the fighting has also spread and intensified in the western part of the country in Darfur, about 800 kilometers from Khartoum. Telecommunication connections from Darfur have been down from time to time recently, which has made it difficult to get information from the region.

However, it now seems that the fighting in the area has intensified between the armed forces and the RSF forces.

There is also a fear that other groups will take part in the fighting in Darfur. There are many armed groups in the region with competing interests separate from the fighting in Khartoum.

According to experts, many local groups support the RSF, but there are also strong independent actors in the region.

“It is not at all clear that the rebel forces in Darfur and other regions will choose sides between Dagalo’s or al-Burhan’s forces. They may well see that their opportunity has come and strive to strengthen their regional position”, wrote HS’s foreign correspondent at the beginning of the fighting Ville Similä in his analysis.

The UN fears that up to 800,000 people will flee Sudan

Head of the UN refugee agency UNHCR Filippo Grandi warned on Monday that up to 800,000 people may flee Sudan to neighboring countries.

“We hope it won’t happen, but if the violence doesn’t stop, even more people will flee the country for their safety,” Grandi wrote on the messaging service Twitter.

According to the UNHCR, tens of thousands of people have fled from Khartoum alone. About five million people live in Khartoum.

According to UN data, a total of 73,000 people have fled Sudan so far. According to Egypt, around 40,000 refugees have arrived in the country, in addition to which Sudanese are fleeing to Chad, South Sudan and Ethiopia. About 6,000 people have fled to the Central African Republic, one of the poorest countries in the world.

