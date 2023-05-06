Battles of Sudan | The number of armed forces and RSF forces will start direct negotiations, say the United States and Saudi Arabia

Around 700 people have already died in the conflict in almost three weeks.

of Sudan the armed forces and the paramilitary RSF are scheduled to begin direct talks today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The United States and Saudi Arabia report on this in a joint press release.

According to the release, the United States and Saudi Arabia urge the parties to the fighting to take into account the interest of Sudan and its people. At the same time, the countries call on the parties to actively participate in negotiations to achieve a ceasefire and end the conflict.

Around 700 people have already died in the conflict in almost three weeks. According to information received by the UN children’s organization Unicef, there would be at least 190 children among the dead.

Hundreds of thousands have fled the fighting either abroad or within Sudan’s borders. According to aid organizations, because of the violence, they have not been able to deliver aid to all the places where it was needed.

Ceasefire agreements have failed time and time again. Yesterday, eyewitnesses reported continuous airstrikes and explosions in the capital, Khartoum, also near the airport. Several countries have evacuated their citizens out of the country using the airport.

The battles have continued despite the fact that the President of the United States Joe Biden has threatened sanctions against those responsible for threatening peace, security and stability.

“The violence in Sudan is a tragedy and a betrayal of the Sudanese people’s clear demand for a civilian government and a transition to democracy. It has to stop,” Biden said.

Sudan, located in North Africa, suffered decades of sanctions and became an autocracy Omar al-Bashir during the reign. He was ousted in a palace coup in 2019, accompanied by massive protests.

The UN has warned that the continuation of the fighting could lead to up to 2.5 million Sudanese being threatened with starvation.

“This means a total of 19 million people in the next three to six months,” said Farhan Haq”, by the Director General of the UN by António Guterres spokesman, according to AFP.