Battles of Sudan | The last British evacuation flights are feared to have been blocked by the Sudanese army

According to a member of the British Parliament, people being evacuated from Khartoum to the airbase were blocked.

Britain’s citizens have reportedly been stuck in Sudan, says a British newspaper The Guardian. The people were on their way to the Wadi Seidna airbase near Khartoum when their journey was cut short.

“I have received messages that the Sudanese armed forces have prevented people from going from Khartoum to the airport,” said a member of the British Parliament Alicia Kearns.

However, according to Kearns, the information is still being confirmed. Among the last evacuees were supposed to be private individuals and doctors from the British public health system NHS.

in Sudan there has been fierce fighting between the armed forces and paramilitary RSF forces for two weeks.

Several countries, including Finland, have evacuated their citizens from Sudan. Britain had previously advised its citizens to take a risk in the midst of gunfire and aim for the air base. In total, the British Air Force has evacuated 1,500 people from Sudan via Cyprus.

There is a fear of a humanitarian disaster at the borders of Sudan, as many have tried to walk hundreds of kilometers to South Sudan or have waited for days at the border with Egypt with little food and water.

There have been several attempts to establish a ceasefire in Sudan, but the fighting has continued despite that. Secretary General of the UN António Guterres said, according to the AFP news agency, that the country is “falling apart”.