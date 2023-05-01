Battles of Sudan | The head of UN humanitarian aid heads to Sudan

Due to the rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the head of UN humanitarian aid, Martin Griffiths, is sent to the scene immediately.

of the UN general secretary António Guterres send a representative to Sudan, where fighting between the country’s army forces and the opposing RSF paramilitary forces has continued.

Due to the rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the head of UN humanitarian aid Martin Griffiths will be sent on site immediately.

The representative of the Secretary General told about it Stéphane Dujarric. According to him, the scope and speed of the events in Sudan are unprecedented and worrying.

Terrestrial the armed forces and the paramilitary RSF announced on Sunday that they would extend the ceasefire, which ends at midnight, for 72 hours. According to the country’s armed forces, the extension of the ceasefire was the result of negotiations led by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

There have been repeated attempts to establish a lasting ceasefire in Sudan, but all attempts have failed. The latest three-day ceasefire was agreed on Thursday, but the clashes have still continued.

Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF began in mid-April.