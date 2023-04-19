Battles of Sudan | The armed forces and the RSF reached an agreement on a one-day ceasefire, in the evening the sound of gunfire could be heard

A ceasefire was scheduled to begin in Sudan on Tuesday evening.

18.4. 15:44 | Updated 18.4. 23:48

in Sudan a 24-hour cease-fire has been agreed upon, reported the news agency Reuters on Tuesday afternoon.

The ceasefire was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday. However, the news agency AFP reported on Tuesday evening that the sounds of gunfire and explosions had been heard in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, despite the cease-fire.

“Currently, the fighting in Sudan, including Khartoum and many other places, continues. There are no signs of a real easing of the fighting,” said the UN Secretary General by António Guterres spokesperson on Tuesday.

in Sudan fighting broke out between the armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Saturday.

Army General Shams El Din Kabbash told the Al Arabiya television channel that the break will not last more than a day. As late as Tuesday around noon, the army said it had no knowledge of the entire ceasefire.

RSF head general Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said the RSF agreed to a ceasefire for the safe movement of civilians and the evacuation of the injured.

Before cease-fire agreement, both sides had telephone conversations with the US Secretary of State by Antony Blinken with. On Monday, a US diplomatic convoy came under fire in Khartoum.

On Monday, UN Secretary General Guterres also demanded an immediate ceasefire in Sudan. In addition to the United Nations and the United States, Britain, the EU, the Arab League and the African Union have demanded a ceasefire.

In battles is, according to official information, dead almost 200 people and injured more than 1,800. The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Tuesday that it is “almost impossible” to get humanitarian aid to Khartoum.

Fighting broke out on Saturday in Khartoum. They seem to be spreading to other cities in the country as well.

The army’s El Din Kabbash also said in an interview with Al Arabiya on Tuesday that “two neighboring countries of Sudan” would be supporting the RSF in the fighting.