Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Battles of Sudan | The armed forces and the RSF have agreed to a ceasefire

April 25, 2023
Foreign countries|Fighting in the Sudan

There are another weeks of fighting in Sudan.

of Sudan the armed forces and paramilitary RSF forces have agreed to a ceasefire starting at midnight local time. The matter was reported on Monday by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken among other things Al Jazeera and according to AFP.

According to Blinken, the duration of the ceasefire has been agreed to be 72 hours.

There are weeks of fighting in Sudan, general by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan between the Sudan Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Hundreds of people have died and thousands have been wounded in the conflict.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the country in recent days. EU countries have evacuated more than a thousand of their citizens, among them at least ten Finns.

The heaviest fighting has been concentrated in the capital Khartoum.

