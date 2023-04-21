Friday, April 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Battles of Sudan | RSF agrees to a 72-hour ceasefire

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
Battles of Sudan | RSF agrees to a 72-hour ceasefire

Foreign countries|Fighting in the Sudan

The Sudanese armed forces have not yet commented on the ceasefire.

in Sudan the paramilitary group RSF has announced that it agrees to a 72-hour ceasefire, the news agency Reuters reports.

“The ceasefire, which coincides with the holy holiday of Id al-Fitr … is intended to open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to be evacuated and reunited with their families,” the group said in a statement.

The Sudanese armed forces have not yet commented on the ceasefire. In the battles between the armed forces and the RSF, even hundreds have died and thousands of people have been wounded. In addition to this, up to 10,000–20,000 people have fled, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), who have fled the fighting to neighboring Chad.

#Battles #Sudan #RSF #agrees #72hour #ceasefire

See also  One hundred million refugees, an unintentional record
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Russians were reminded of the method of calculating salaries in May

The Russians were reminded of the method of calculating salaries in May

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result