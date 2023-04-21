Battles of Sudan | RSF agrees to a 72-hour ceasefire

The Sudanese armed forces have not yet commented on the ceasefire.

in Sudan the paramilitary group RSF has announced that it agrees to a 72-hour ceasefire, the news agency Reuters reports.

“The ceasefire, which coincides with the holy holiday of Id al-Fitr … is intended to open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to be evacuated and reunited with their families,” the group said in a statement.

The Sudanese armed forces have not yet commented on the ceasefire. In the battles between the armed forces and the RSF, even hundreds have died and thousands of people have been wounded. In addition to this, up to 10,000–20,000 people have fled, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), who have fled the fighting to neighboring Chad.