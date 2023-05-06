Battles of Sudan | More than a million polio vaccines destroyed as a result of looting

The UN Human Rights Council will hold a special meeting on the fighting in Sudan next week.

Over one million polio vaccines have been destroyed as a result of the fighting in Sudan, Unicef ​​tells the news agency Reuters.

UNICEF representative By Hazel De Wet According to the report, in the state of South Darfur, cold chain facilities have been looted and damaged, where Polio vaccines have been destroyed.

Unicef ​​has been running several vaccination campaigns in Sudan since the end of last year, when polio cases began to appear in the country.

In 2020, the World Health Organization WHO declared polio eradicated in Africa, but last year, in addition to Sudan, new cases were found in Malawi and Mozambique.

WHO according to Sudan, a total of 28 healthcare facilities have been attacked during the fighting that started on April 15. Facilities for humanitarian aid have also been looted, for example the World Food Program (WFP) announced that it had lost millions of dollars worth of supplies.

According to the WFP, the number of people suffering from hunger in Sudan will increase by 2-2.5 million in the next 3-6 months if the fighting continues. This would bring the total number of Sudanese suffering from hunger to 19 million.

Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary RSF forces has continued despite numerous ceasefire negotiations. According to news agency AFP, the UN Human Rights Council will hold a special meeting on the subject on Thursday, May 11.