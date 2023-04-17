Battles of Sudan | More than a hundred dead – UN Guterres calls for an immediate ceasefire

On Monday, the fighting intensified even more.

of Sudan more than a hundred people have died in the fighting between the armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), reports news agency AFP.

The fighting broke out on Saturday in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan. They seem to be spreading to other cities in the country as well.

The communication of the Red Crescent of Sudan is reported For Al Jazeerathat around 300 injured civilians would have ended up in Khartoum hospitals by Sunday.

According to Al Jazeera, the fighting in the capital intensified on Monday and spread from the center of Khartoum towards the west.

“The fighting is taking place in residential areas, and it is likely to raise the casualty figures, which are much higher than those reported by the hospitals,” says an Al Jazeera correspondent Haitham Oito to the media.

According to the Sudanese Medical Association, many of the capital’s hospitals are located near strategically important sites. The union has therefore appealed to the parties to stop the airstrikes.

There have been power outages in hospitals. The World Health Organization WHO has warned of a blood shortage threatening Sudan.

of the UN general secretary António Guterres demanded an immediate ceasefire in Sudan on Monday.

Guterres hoped that talks would begin between the warring parties in order to resolve the crisis.

“I have spoken with both Sudanese leaders over the weekend and have been in active contact with the African Union, the Arab League and other leaders in the region,” Guterres said in a statement.

The United States, Britain, the EU, the Arab League and the African Union have also demanded an end to the fighting.

On Saturday the fighting that broke out was the result of a war of words between the armed forces and the RSF on Thursday.

The armed forces accused the RSF of illegal troop transfers. Both sides said they were ready for mediation, but on Saturday the war of words escalated into a fight.

There is uncertainty about who started the fights. According to the armed forces, the RSF troops attacked the army bases in the morning, while the RSF said the armed forces attacked first.

Sudan is currently ruled by a general junta that came to power after a coup in October 2021. Even then, the armed forces and the RSF were on the same side. Now the RSF would like to be merged into the armed forces.

Thence, which areas and objects are in the possession of which party, there is currently no clear picture.

Sudan’s armed forces claimed on Sunday that they were close to victory. The RSF, on the other hand, claimed to control the airport and other important sites in the capital.

The UN food program WFP announced that it will suspend its operations in the country after three of its employees were killed in the violence.

The fighting that broke out over the weekend has also led to Sudan’s borders with the neighboring countries of Egypt and Chad being closed.