Battles of Sudan | In Khartoum, hospitals are filled with wounded

The paramilitary RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces have been fighting for another day, and the situation seems to be escalating.

The battles appear to be intensifying in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Sunday. However, the data are conflicting.

Heavy fighting was seen around Khartoum and other cities, and eyewitnesses said it was intensifying.

Soldiers and military vehicles were seen on the streets of Khartoum on Saturday.

“It seems that the fighting is spreading to other cities”, editor Hey Morgan told news channel on Al Jazeera.

On Sunday, the Sudanese Air Force struck the headquarters of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and other bases in Khartoum.

The armed forces say they took over the bases, while the RSF says they withdrew in an orderly fashion.

The Sudanese armed forces vowed that victory was close. However, the RSF claimed to still control the airport and other key locations in Khartoum.

A Sudanese Air Force fighter jet flew over Khartoum on Saturday.

At least 56 civilians have died in the fighting that started on Saturday. There is no information on the number of dead soldiers and RSF fighters. The UN food program WFP announced that three of its aid workers had been killed in clashes in North Darfur.

The Sudanese Medical Association said that at least 595 people have been wounded across the country.

Civilians were caught up in the fighting.

“We are scared, we haven’t slept for 24 hours because of the sounds of fighting, and the house is shaking. We are afraid that we will run out of water and food, and my father, who has diabetes, is running out of medicine,” a young woman named Huda from southern Khartoum told Reuters news agency.

“It is impossible to get the right information. Everyone lies. We don’t know when and how this will end,” he said.

of Sudan On Sunday, the government ordered the internet to be cut off in the entire country, but the connections were restored after a couple of hours in the afternoon.

Civilians seeking shelter from the fighting have been trapped in schools and mosques without food, at least in Khartoum.

According to Reuters, about 250 students spent the night without food at a school near Khartoum’s presidential palace, where fierce fighting took place on Saturday. Al Jazeera reported on 20 boys who were trapped in their school without food for the second day.

The battles started in Khartoum on Saturday morning. The parties blame each other for them.

The RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces are basically allies who together ousted the president Omar al-Bashir in 2019. In 2021, they staged another coup and formed a general junta called the Sovereign Council.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, commander of the Sudanese armed forces, landed in Juba, South Sudan, in January.

It is headed by the Commander of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The deputy head of the council is the commander of the RSF, a general Mohamed Hamdan Dagaloalso known as Hemedti.

The RSF has about 100,000 fighters. The group was supposed to be merged with the armed forces, but the implementation of the plan has driven the generals into contradictions, which escalated into an open conflict at the end of the week.

On Sunday, RSF insisted it was still committed to the “democratic process” and blamed al-Burhan for the attack.

“If Burhan wants dialogue, it should be done without guns. RSF wants to transition to democracy. Burhan’s actions forced it to fight,” RSF political aide Yousef Ezzat said on Sunday.

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the Sovereign Council and commander of RSF forces, spoke in February in Khartoum.

Egypt and South Sudan offered to mediate the crisis on Sunday. The African Union announced that it would meet on Sunday due to the crisis.