Battles of Sudan | Gold smuggling made Russia choose sides

Wagner director Yevgeny Prigozhin’s cargo planes have been working hard between Moscow and Port Sudan airport, reports The New York Times.

Russia appear to have quickly chosen sides in the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and RSF forces that broke out in the capital Khartoum last Saturday.

News channel CNN’s According to the Ilyushin-76 cargo plane used by the Russian Wagner mercenary company, on Thursday of last week, it flew for the first time from al-Khadim air base in Libya to Latakia in Syria and returned from there to al-Jufra air base in Libya. The fields located in Libya are the marshal of Russia’s ally headquartered in Benghazi Khalifa Haftar in controlled areas.

According to CNN’s sources, the cargo flights continued until last Wednesday and carried anti-aircraft systems for use by Sudan’s RSF forces. RSF or Rapid Support Forces is an armed organization that was formed in 2013 from the Janjaweed forces of Sudan. They, in turn, previously became known for their atrocities in the Darfur war in eastern Sudan.

RSF led by a general Mohammed Hamdan Dagalowhich is fighting for Sudan’s control of the country’s armed forces and the general who leads them Abdel Fattah al-Burhani against. Generals have led Sudan’s military administration since the dictator Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in April 2019.

The Dagalo family is considered the richest in Sudan, as it is said to control the country’s gold trade. Gold, on the other hand, has become an even more important resource for Sudan after South Sudan gained independence in 2011 and a large part of the country’s oil fields remained unreachable by the rulers of Khartoum.

The gold trade is the obvious reason that the Wagner company and its owner Yevgeny Prigozhin doesn’t want to ruin his relationship with Dagalo.

Crimea The sanctions imposed due to the occupation and the war in eastern Ukraine began to weigh on the Russian economy about seven years ago, and the president Vladimir Putin set his sights on Africa.

Putin and al-Bashir began to negotiate about Russian investments and the establishment of a Russian military port in Port Sudan on the shores of the Red Sea. High-level agreements on the construction of the port have been made, most recently last February, but construction work has apparently not yet started.

Putin’s ally Prigozhin founded a gold mining company called Meroe Gold in Sudan in 2017 and at the same time started mining diamonds in Sudan’s southern neighbor in the Central African Republic. Meroe Gold began digging for gold at the al-Ibaidiya mine, a couple of hundred kilometers northeast of Khartoum.

Wagner’s fighters were responsible for the mine’s security, and a couple of years later they also took part in suppressing the protests against al-Bashir.

Wagner’s fighters supported CNN’s according to sources, the 2021 military coup that ousted the transitional government. Since then, according to CNN, Wagner has consulted Sudanese generals to use fake news campaigns and scare executions to silence the resistance.

Newspaper of The New York Times according to Prigozhin’s cargo planes have been working hard between Moscow and Port Sudan airport.

At first, the military cargo planes brought mining and military equipment through the Latakia Russian base in Syria, since then gold has been taken on the return journey without paying customs and other expenses, according to the Sudanese authorities. In February-June 2016 alone, Russian cargo planes flew 16 flights from Latakia to Port Sudan.

In exile A former Russian oil billionaire living in London Mikhail Khodorkovsky The Dossier research group funded by

According to a document obtained by CNN from an anonymous source from the Central Bank of Sudan, the Russians smuggled a total of 32.7 tons of gold out of the country in 2021.

“Russia is fueling kleptocracy, civil wars and conflicts in Africa while it fills the vacuums left by the West and areas in which the West is not interested”, a researcher familiar with Russia’s African policy Samuel Ramani from the British RUSI research institute commented to The New York Times.

During the week, at least hundreds of people have died and up to 3,000 people have been wounded in the fighting between the RSF group and the Sudanese armed forces. In addition to this, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, an estimated 10,000–20,000 people have fled the fighting to neighboring Chad.