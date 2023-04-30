Sudanese forces prevent Britons from getting on evacuation flights, says a representative of the British Foreign Affairs Committee.

The battles Sudan may escalate into one of the worst civil wars in the world if they are not stopped in time, warns the former prime minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok.

More than 500 people have been killed in fighting that began between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary RSF about two weeks ago.

The parties have agreed on a cease-fire several times, but these have been repeatedly violated. In the country’s capital, Khartoum, with a population of around five million, many people have been stuck in their homes and are without food, water and electricity.

According to Hamdok, no one comes out victorious from battles.

“That’s why it has to stop,” he adds.

He describes the current conflict as a senseless war and a potential civil war as a nightmare with multiple consequences.

He also compared a possible civil war to other similar conflicts and estimated that the situations in Syria, Yemen and Libya will remain small alongside Sudan if a civil war breaks out.

The fighting in Sudan began in mid-April, when the army commander by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalon long-standing disagreements over the integration of RSF forces commanded by Dagalo into the Sudanese army escalated into open conflict.

Hamdok, on the other hand, was the prime minister of Sudan’s fragile transitional government until he was ousted and arrested in a coup. He was later reinstated, but resigned in January.

Battles have also run away abroad and numerous countries have evacuated their own citizens from the country.

Britain announced on Saturday that nearly 1,900 people have been evacuated from Sudan on a total of 21 flights. The majority of these have been British citizens and their relatives.

Representative of the British Foreign Affairs Committee Alicia Kearns however, said earlier that representatives of the Sudanese armed forces have prevented a number of Britons from entering the last evacuation flights from Sudan.

“I have received some reports that the Sudanese Armed Forces have prevented people from passing through Khartoum to get to the airport. I think we need to look into it and see if there is any truth to it,” Kearns told the British newspaper For The Observer.

Hundreds of people have been told to head to the Wadi Saeedna airport north of Khartoum, which is more than 20 kilometers from the capital.

To the same Sudanese forces have continued to attack RSF forces. According to the newspaper, Kearns’ comments were followed by fresh airstrikes and artillery fire in the Sudanese capital.

According to the newspaper, there has also been concern about the humanitarian disaster at the borders of Sudan, where thousands of people have been waiting in the open to enter Egypt by day trading. Some have walked hundreds of kilometers to reach South Sudan.

Some of the Britons fleeing the fighting have claimed that they have had to leave their relatives behind because of the rules of the British administration.

Britain’s flights operated by the Air Force began on Tuesday. Evacuations were initially limited to people with British passports and their close relatives with UK residence permits.

However, after heavy criticism, the country’s administration late on Friday allowed Sudanese doctors working for Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) to board flights.

British Foreign Office representative Andrew Mitchell has denied claims that the regime is abandoning people to Sudan.

“I don’t think there’s a single Brit in Khartoum who doesn’t know about the evacuation,” Mitchell told the British Broadcasting Corporation for the BBC.

According to Mitchell, his estimate is supported by how many people have arrived at the airport.

According to him, the operation to evacuate people from Sudan has been very successful. According to the BBC, the deadline for the airport north of Khartoum and Britain’s last rescue flights has expired.

“We cannot stay there forever in such dangerous conditions,” Mitchell told the BBC.