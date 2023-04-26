Battles of Sudan | Finland stops evacuations

11 Finns were helped to leave Sudan, and a few still in the country have decided to stay in Sudan themselves.

State Department will end Finland’s evacuation operation from Sudan on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs. 11 Finns were helped to leave Sudan, and a few still in the country have decided to stay in Sudan themselves.

If the need for assistance changes, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will assist Finns as individual consular cases as possible, says the Ministry.

In Finland was the consular command in Djibouti during the evacuation and the task was carried out together with the defense forces.

Finland received help especially from Sweden and other Nordic countries as well as France and Germany.

The French embassy had to suspend its operations earlier because of fighting on the street where the French embassy is located.

in Sudan there have been almost two weeks of fighting general by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan between the Sudan Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Foreign minister Pekka Haaviston (green) according to the commander of the RSF forces Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has worked closely with Russia.

Hundreds of people have died and thousands have been injured in the conflict.