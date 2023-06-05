Battles of Sudan | Fighting intensified after the ceasefire ended, killing dozens of people in North Darfur

The United States and Saudi Arabia tried again on Sunday to pressure the parties to the Sudanese war into ceasefire negotiations.

The battles In Sudan, they have accelerated again after the end of the ceasefire on Saturday, reports the Reuters news agency.

Residents of the country’s capital, Khartoum, reported fighting across the city on Sunday, and activists say at least 40 people have died in North Darfur state.

A ceasefire negotiated between the Sudanese armed forces and the RSF forces fighting against it with the help of the United States and Saudi Arabia calmed the fighting somewhat and facilitated the delivery of humanitarian aid to the country. The ceasefire started on May 22, but it was repeatedly violated like previous ceasefires.

According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, representatives of both the Sudanese army and the RSF forces against it are still in the coastal city of Jeddah.

More than 1,800 people have been killed in the fighting and hundreds have been wounded. About 1.2 million people have fled the fighting from their homes and well over 400,000 have fled abroad. The fighting has pushed the already impoverished country ever closer to a full-scale humanitarian disaster.