Battles of Sudan | CNN: Wagner has armed RSF forces

20.4. 23:59

Russian The Wagner mercenary group has supplied the paramilitary RSF group with anti-aircraft missiles, CNN tells.

With the help of missiles, the RSF forces have been able to strengthen their resistance by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against the troops. RSF has denied CNN’s claims.

According to CNN, exceptionally active movements of the Wagner forces have also been observed in Sudan’s neighboring country, Libya, with the help of satellite images. A Libyan general supported by Wagner Khalifa Haftar has been able to support together with Russia the RSF group even before the fighting started.

Movement has been detected at the air bases controlled by Haftar already two days before the fighting flared up in Sudan.

The Wagner forces have also operated in various parts of Africa, the purpose of which has been to help Russia achieve its geopolitical goals on the continent. Head of the RSF, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has previously received support from Russia, according to CNN. In exchange for political and military support, he gave the Kremlin access to Sudan’s rich gold deposits.

The cooperation between Dagalo and Russia started already in 2014, when Russia illegally conquered the Crimean peninsula. al-Burhan has also received support from Russia.

At least hundreds have been killed and up to 3,000 wounded in the fighting between the RSF group and the Sudanese armed forces. In addition to this, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), an estimated 10,000–20,000 people have fled the fighting to neighboring Chad.