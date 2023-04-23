Battles of Sudan | BBC: Citizens of the United States, Britain, China and France are being evacuated, says the Sudanese army

The Sudanese army said on Saturday that it supports the evacuation of foreigners.

of Sudan the commanding general of the army Abdel Fatteh al-Burhan said on Saturday that the army would agree to help evacuate foreigners from the country’s capital, Khartoum, Reuters news agency reported.

Fighting between Sudan’s armed forces and the RSF paramilitary group, which started last weekend, has continued despite several cease-fire agreements. Also head of RSF Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo has said it is ready to open currently closed airports for evacuations.

of the British broadcasting company BBC on Saturday night according to an article published by the Sudanese military, the Sudanese military has said that British, American, French and Chinese diplomats and citizens will be evacuated from Sudan aboard military planes “in the next few hours”.

However, according to the BBC, fierce fighting near the airport creates doubts about how the evacuations would be carried out by air. A British citizen in Khartoum who spoke to the BBC said he had heard nothing about the evacuations.

in Sudan there are currently a dozen Finnish citizens, all of whom have been contacted, says a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Karolina Romanoff for HS. According to Romanoff, the evacuation of Finns could also be done in cooperation with international actors.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) told HS on Saturday that evacuation possibilities for Finns are being investigated.

The European Union has considered evacuating around 1,500 EU citizens in Khartoum, news agency AFP said on Friday. However, according to an EU official interviewed by AFP, the evacuation would require a three-day cease-fire, and it is currently difficult with the airports out of use.

The UN, Sweden, the United States, Britain, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan and Spain have said they plan to evacuate their citizens or staff from their embassies.

Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that it had its own citizens and citizens of “friendly countries” evacuated from the country. According to AFP, the evacuation was mainly carried out by the navy.

On Friday, the personnel of the Japanese Defense Forces prepared to leave the Komaki base in Japan for Djibouti in East Africa, from where it is supposed to evacuate the 63 Japanese citizens in Sudan.

in Sudan agreed on a three-day ceasefire for the Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday last Friday, but fighting has continued since then. According to the residents of Omdurman and Bahri, the towns adjacent to the capital Khartoum, the fighting calmed down a bit for a while, but the fighting flared up again on Saturday morning, Reuters reports.

It was already the third ceasefire during the week, but previous ones were also violated.

On Saturday, black smoke was again seen rising from Khartoum airport and shooting and artillery fire could be heard in the area.

According to the World Health Organization WHO, 413 people have died and more than 3,500 have been injured in the fighting. According to the UN Refugee Agency, 10,000-20,000 people have fled the fighting in Sudan to neighboring Chad.

The situation for civilians in Khartoum is difficult, as is getting humanitarian aid to the city.