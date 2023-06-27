Battles of Sudan | Armed forces and RSF forces battled for control of police base – at least 14 civilians reportedly killed

The Sudanese armed forces and paramilitary RSF forces fought over the control of a base of a heavily armed police unit at the turn of the week.

14 civilians died in the area of ​​the base, said the activist network helping the injured get hospital treatment. In addition, more than 200 were said to have been wounded.

RSF forces declared late Sunday that they had won the battle for the police base, but the Sudanese armed forces denied a military victory.

According to the representative of the armed forces who spoke to the media, the RSF forces would have lost more than 400 fighters in the battles at the police base. The RSF did not release details of the casualties, but said the operation resulted in the death or capture of hundreds of people linked to the armed forces.

The last one in the course of two days, 150 people wounded by the fighting have been treated at the hospital in Khartoum, the Doctors Without Borders organization said on Monday. According to the organization, most of those cared for were civilians, and among them were children and the elderly.

There are only a few hospitals left in operation in the region, which also suffer from a shortage of medical supplies and staff.

Sudan drifted into internal armed conflict on 15 April when attempts were made to merge RSF forces into the Sudanese army.

According to the ACLED research institute, which follows the conflict, a total of almost 2,800 people have already died in the fighting in Sudan.