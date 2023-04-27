Battles of Sudan | An extension to the poorly held ceasefire is being negotiated

The ongoing and weakly held ceasefire is scheduled to end on Thursday evening.

of Sudan an extension of the three-day ceasefire is going to be negotiated.

Sudan’s armed forces said late Wednesday that it would send a representative to neighboring South Sudan’s capital, Juba, to discuss the issue with paramilitary RSF forces.

Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF began in mid-April.

The goal of the negotiations is to extend the ceasefire by 72 hours. The ongoing and weakly held ceasefire is scheduled to end on Thursday evening. The initiative for new negotiations came from the Community of East African Countries (IGAD).

The cease-fire that began at the turn of the day on Tuesday initially appeared to be holding, but late on Tuesday army forces reportedly carried out airstrikes against RSF forces in the country’s capital, Khartoum. After this, the ceasefire became even more unstable on Wednesday.

Witnesses reported airstrikes east of the Nile, as well as RSF air defenses firing at army fighters north of Khartoum. There was also fighting in Soba near Khartoum. In southern Khartoum, there were reports of a shooting near the commander of the RSF forces, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalon home.

of Sudan the fighting started a week and a half ago, when the army commander by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Dagalo’s longstanding disagreements over the integration of RSF forces into the Sudanese army escalated into open conflict.

Fears of the fighting escalating into a full-scale civil war were heightened on Wednesday by the knowledge that many of those displaced in 2019 Omar al-Bashir members of the administration had managed to escape from prison.

Among those who escaped was a man wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity Ahmed Harunwho served as the head of the administration’s notorious counterintelligence operation in Darfur in the mid-2000s.

According to the UN, at least more than 450 people have died and more than 4,000 have been wounded in the fighting in Sudan. The actual numbers are believed to be significantly higher.

As a result of the fighting, a large number of foreigners have been evacuated from Sudan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that it had assisted 11 Finns out of the country.

Instead, millions of Sudanese have not been able to flee the country. They are trying to survive the acute shortage of water, food, medicine and fuel. In addition, there are power and data network outages in the country.