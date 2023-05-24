Home page politics

From: Marcus Maeckler

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. (Archive image) © picture alliance/dpa/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP | Vladimir Smirnov

In the Russian region of Belgorod, Russian partisans and Putin’s soldiers are fighting fiercely. The process was a humiliation, comments Marcus Mäckler.

Munich – What a humiliation for the Russian regime. The otherwise pompous Putin clique allowed themselves to be paraded on their own soil for at least a day, taken by surprise by two Russian (!) militias. Secret service, military, Kremlin leadership, they all failed (despite warnings from Belgorod). The whole process must have been shocking for Putin: the man who wanted to take Kiev in the blink of an eye 15 months ago can no longer even protect his own people today.

In this respect, the fighters have achieved a lot with manageable effort, especially since the Russians are now forced to strengthen their border protection – possibly with troops that will then be missing at the front. That was probably the primary goal of the operation, which (to the point of allusions to Russia’s annexation of Crimea) was too well orchestrated not to have been coordinated with Kiev. One can find this risky, after all, Western support is clearly conditional on not escalating in Russia. But the thrust was not aimed at conquering Russian territory. Rather, it was a skirmish aimed at intimidating the Russians before the coming offensive. Brutality may be at home in Moscow, but sophistication in Kiev. (Marcus Maeckler)