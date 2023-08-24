Home page politics

From: Fabian Mueller

Split

An amphibious landing ship of the Russian Navy drives past the Crimean Bridge in the Kerch Strait (symbol image). © IMAGO/Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/SNA

On the Crimean peninsula, a Ukrainian commando unit is said to have involved Russian soldiers in combat for the first time since the beginning of the war. what’s up

Sevastopol – The Ukrainian army has repeatedly attacked military targets on the Crimean Peninsula, which has been annexed since 2014. Now it is said that there have been clashes between Russian forces and a Ukrainian commando unit for the first time. “Units of the HUR (the Ukrainian secret service, Editor’s note) carried out a landing as part of a special operation, all tasks were completed,” HUR spokesman Andriy Yusov confirmed the operation in the Ukrainian media. Some Russian media reported on Thursday that the attack was repelled and the attackers were killed.

The fighting broke out at Cape Tarhankut in the extreme west of the peninsula near the village of Mayak. According to the Russian Telegram news channels “Mash” and “Shot”, the attackers landed with inflatable boats near a campsite. The vacationers there were startled by shots and explosions. “Shot” reported, citing Russian intelligence circles, that the crews of four inflatable boats – around 15 to 20 men – were later killed.

Special operation in Crimea: Ukrainian counter-offensive expanded on peninsula

HUR spokesman Jussow, however, denied Ukrainian losses in the course of the commando action. Rather, it had succeeded in weakening Russian forces. However, he said he could not provide precise information on Russian losses. The information provided by both warring parties cannot be independently verified.

The special operation coincides with Ukraine’s Independence Day. On the occasion of the holiday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj praised his compatriots as a “free people”. Ukrainian Independence Day is a holiday of a “free”, “strong” and “worthy” people, declared the Ukrainian President. Zelenskyy praised the Ukrainian military, which is currently conducting a counter-offensive against the Russian army on the eastern and southern fronts.

Video: Russian missile defense system destroyed in Crimea

In one of his daily speeches, Zelenskyi previously announced that “powerful things” would happen on August 24, Independence Day. He didn’t go into details. Whether Selenskyj could have meant the special operation is not clear, but it is quite possible. (fmü/dpa)