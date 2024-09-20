The Ugledar group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was operationally surrounded in the DPR

A group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the city of Ugledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been operationally surrounded. According to a TASS source in the security forces, Russian troops have cut off the supply routes of the Ukrainian army in this section of the front.

The agency’s interlocutor specified that Russian servicemen are in the overwhelming majority of positions around the settlement – the Russian Armed Forces (AF) fighters have occupied the most important areas and heights. “The city is completely under fire,” he added.

Photo: Yevhenii Zavhorodnii / Reuters

Earlier, the advisor to the head of the DPR Igor Kimakovsky predicted the operational encirclement of the city. He believed that after Russian troops cut off the main supply road to Ugledar, defending the settlement would be pointless, since there is a steppe behind it.

Russia began storming Ugledar in early September

The Russian army began storming Ugledar on September 1. This became possible as a result of the transfer of Ukrainian reserves near Selidovo. The next day, Russian troops began encircling the city from the flanks and advanced north.

Photo: Lisi Niesner / Reuters

According to military expert, associate professor of the Department of Political Analysis and Socio-Psychological Processes at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Oleg Glazunov, the cleansing of Ugledar and its assault will not be as bloody and lengthy as, for example, in Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name for Bakhmut) and other cities.

“Ukraine spent all its forces on the Kursk region, used all its reserves, used all its most combat-ready units, and withdrew a unit from the Donetsk direction,” he explained.

In the Donetsk direction, the Ukrainian armed forces do not have enough reserves or forces to hold the cities as they did before, and today they are retreating. They can resist in Ugledar to maintain their image, but they do not have enough reserves or forces to hold this city. I think we will take it quickly Oleg Glazunovmilitary expert

Russia explains the significance of the battles for Ugledar

Retired colonel, military expert, head of the department of political analysis and socio-psychological processes at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Andrey Koshkin called Ugledar one of the pillars of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He pointed out that if Russian troops are successful there, they will be able to cut off logistics routes and open the way to the West. “We are doing this now because we have an advantage, even on that side they recognize it,” he added.

Related materials:

In turn, British military expert Alexander Mercuris suggested that Kiev’s loss of this city would end the struggle between Russia and Ukraine for the Black and Azov Seas.

I think that no Ukrainian commander will want to advance south when the Russians are in Ugledar. Alexander Merkurismilitary expert

According to the analyst, the withdrawal from Ugledar will deprive Ukrainian troops of the opportunity to reach the seas, since this settlement covers the eastern flank of any offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the south. Merkuris expressed confidence that Russian troops will occupy the city and this will be a “serious blow to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”