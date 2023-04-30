On Sunday night – Monday, the three-day truce agreed upon between the army and the Rapid Support Forces to stop the fighting in Sudan ends, as violent clashes continue between the two parties in the capital.
The war left at least 528 dead and 4,599 wounded, according to figures announced by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, but the toll is likely to be higher.
The two parties to the conflict exchange accusations of violating the armistice, which was extended for three days under international mediation, and ends Sunday at midnight (22:00 GMT).
According to eyewitnesses, Agence France-Presse, clashes took place near the army headquarters in Khartoum, and the city of Omdurman, west of the capital, was subjected to air strikes.
From the south of Khartoum, an eyewitness said: “There is very fierce fighting and heavy shooting in the street every few minutes since early morning.”
As the fighting enters its third week, families in the capital, which has a population of about five million, and its suburbs are still suffering from a lack of food, water, electricity, and cash, and many of them are staying at home.
Tens of thousands of people have been displaced internally or to neighboring countries, while several foreign and Arab countries are organizing large-scale evacuations.
