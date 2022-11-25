November 25, 2022 17:01

Clashes erupted between the army and the terrorist Al-Shabaab movement, following an attack on a military base in the Galgaduud region, in central Somalia, today, Friday. A local government minister said the army and local militants repelled the attack. The attack, which took place early in the morning in the village of Qaib, and involved the use of car bombs, comes after government forces scored a number of victories in the fight over the past three months against the extremist movement linked to the international al-Qaeda organization. “We knew that al-Shabaab was attacking us. So, we were fully prepared last night waiting for them. We bombed their car bombs with rocket-propelled grenades and thwarted (their plan) before they entered the base,” said Ismail Abdullah, a local fighter from the village of Qaib. Ahmed Sher Valajel, Minister of Information in the “Galgadud” region, said that government forces thwarted the attack and took control of Qaib.

The local information minister said he would issue an updated report on casualties at a later date. Somali state television, quoting a statement from the Ministry of Information, stated that 15 militants of the extremist movement were killed today, Friday, in an air strike in “Bulu Madeno” in Lower Shabelle region. On Wednesday, the Somali government said that 49 Al-Shabaab militants were killed in an operation in the Lower Shabelle region.

Source: Reuters