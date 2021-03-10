In the village of Mikhailovka (Zolotoe-5), battles began between servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). About this in his Telegram– the channel reports the former official representative of the People’s Militia of the LPR Andrei Marochko.

The parties are using small arms and grenade launchers.

Related materials

On social networks, local residents write that many bullets ricochet off the walls of houses. There is an operating school in the shelling zone.

On February 12, the speaker of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Oleksiy Arestovich admitted that the Ukrainian military was opening fire on the enemy in Donbas despite the ceasefire. At the same time, according to him, Ukraine cannot initiate the actual cancellation of the ceasefire, as this may be followed by “an impartial reaction of the world community.”

Earlier, the first president of Ukraine, head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG Leonid Kravchuk gave an interview to Lente.ru. In it, he commented on the call to the Armed Forces of Ukraine “to respond with a shot to every shot”, without knowing whether it was “a provocation or not.” “If they shoot and kill, then what should we do? To be silent? Let’s be human! I urge you not to start shooting, but to respond, ”said Kravchuk. He assured that Ukraine will never launch a military campaign against the self-proclaimed republics.

On July 27, 2020, an indefinite ceasefire was declared in Donbass, agreed within the framework of the TCG by representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the OSCE. This attempt to comply with the ceasefire agreement is the 21st in a row.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions proclaimed independence. Kiev tried to return them by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and regions of Donbass. The Kremlin rejects the claim.