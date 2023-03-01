Home page politics

February 27 video still: Bakhmut under fire © -/AFPTV/AFP

Fire around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant alarms nuclear experts. More people now live in Kiev than before the start of the Ukraine war. News ticker on military events.

Update from March 1st, 11:36 am: Battle of Bakhmut: The armed forces in Kiev now said that snipers had shot dead a group of Russian scouts who were trying to penetrate Ukrainian positions during the night. Seven Russians were killed and three injured. The information could not be independently verified. In Bachmut, which used to have around 70,000 inhabitants, there are currently only a few thousand civilians.

Figures on the Ukraine war: Russia loses more soldiers than it has since the Second World War

Update from March 1st, 10:29 am: Russia has so far recorded up to 70,000 dead in the fighting in the Ukraine war. That is significantly more than in any other violent conflict since the Second World War. This is the result of a recent analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

“The average number of soldiers killed per month is at least 25 times higher than in the Chechen war and 35 times higher than in the Afghan war,” it says CSIS report. The US analysts also note that the Ukrainian fighters have done “remarkably well”. The portal Nexta tweeted a chart accompanying the report:

Drone attacks in the Ukraine war: Russia apparently uses a new launch site

Update from March 1, 8:52 a.m: Russia now has a second launch site for its drone strikes in the western Russian region of Bryansk. Previously, only one location in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar had been used since mid-December. This assessment of the British secret service has now been announced by the Ministry of Defense in London.

“A second launch site would give the Russians another axis of attack, closer to Kiev,” it said. “This will likely shorten the time in the air over Ukraine and is an attempt to spread Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defenses further.”

On Sunday (February 26), Ukraine reported 14 attacks using “kamikaze drones,” 11 of which it shot down. Nevertheless, Kiev speculates: The decline in the pace of Iranian-made drones shows that Russia is running out of supplies.

Image from October 2022: A drone in the Kiev region © Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

Ukraine news: Russia is probably relying on Wagner mercenaries in the Bachmut battle

First report from March 1st: Kiev – In the battle for Bakhmut, the Ukrainian side complains that Russia is using the “best stormtroopers” of the Wagner mercenary group, which is considered to be particularly brutal. But bloody fighting is also continuing unabated elsewhere in the country.

Largest nuclear power plant in Europe: Zaporizhia causes concern in the Ukraine war

Because artillery fire around the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhia again alarmed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Around 20 detonations could be heard near the facility on Monday (February 27), said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. He referred to the experts of the UN authority stationed in the nuclear power plant.

In the recent past, there has been an increasing security presence on the premises. “This is a worrying trend that demonstrates the urgency and importance of establishing a nuclear safety and protection zone at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.”

Frontline in the Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelenskyj discusses with the military

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation with senior military officials. Eduard Moskalyov was accordingly given command of the “Odessa” area.

Moskalyov was recently dismissed as the head of the “United Forces Operation”. From 2018, the operation referred to the fight against eastern Ukrainian separatists as an “anti-terrorist operation”. With the Russian invasion, this separate command structure of army, national guard and secret service lost its remit.

New figures on Kiev: more people in the city than before the Russian attack

There are also new figures from Kiev, more people are living there again: “There are about 3.5 million people in the city right now,” said First Deputy Mayor Mykola Povorosnyk of the Ukrinform state agency. Among them are around 230,000 officially registered internally displaced persons. By mid-March 2022, fewer than 800,000 remained in the Ukrainian capital. (frs with material from AFP and dpa)