Thousands of Armenians want to take part in the fighting over the Caucasus region. The city of Yerevan between blood donations and desperate celebrations.

BERLIN taz | “We’re going to war, please take care!” With such words, many in Armenia are announcing on Facebook these days that they are going to the front. Araxe Manucharyan also receives this message from her cousin and friends. “You can no longer argue with them,” she says. “They’re gone, and who knows if I’ll see them again.”

It is almost midnight in the city of Sevan, about 60 kilometers from the Armenian capital, Yerevan. Manucharyan is not sleeping. The 28-year-old has hardly slept for days anyway, she says in a video call to the taz. She can’t hold back the tears when she says: “When the time comes, I’ll also be on my way to the front.” But she also says: “For peace.”

Fierce fighting has been raging for four days over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is on Azerbaijani territory but is mostly inhabited and controlled by Armenians. There are numerous dead and injured on both sides and both countries continue to mobilize operational residents, while the UN Security Council on Tuesday evening demanded the return to negotiations. In Armenia, one photo continues to be shared hundreds of times on social media: it shows grandfather, father and son going into battle together.

A war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the region in the early 1990s left 25,000 to 50,000 dead, and over 1.1 million people were displaced. The conflict has been simmering ever since. Manucharyan was born in 1992 during the war. She was a baby when her mother and her children fled to the bunker and brought them to safety. Manucharyan’s older brother died a few years ago in fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. “We’re tired from the war,” she says.

Lines in front of the hospitals

She actually imagined her life in Armenia to be different. A few months ago she completed her studies at Harvard University in the USA and returned home. She teaches economics at a university in Yerevan.

Your students are often late for class in the last few days. They donate blood, they say. They stand in line for hours, as videos on social media show. People are also gathering in front of the hospitals in Yerevan: They want to know how the injured soldiers and civilians are doing. The ambulance sirens and helicopter rotors sound incessantly, they say. Meanwhile, activists are collecting clothes, money and cigarettes in central squares of the capital to send them to the front.

Volunteers are also registering in the south of neighboring Georgia, where many Armenians live. Thousands are said to have gathered on Tuesday night at the border – which Georgia had closed. The Georgian authorities also did not allow goods such as food, medicines and old car tires for the trenches through. They have now given the go-ahead.

In Nagorno-Karabakh itself some villages are already deserted, women and children are hiding in bunkers or have fled to Armenia. Some hotels have made rooms available there, and users who have vacancies contact Facebook via Facebook. Manucharyan’s family also has a woman with her two children, one of whom has asthma. Staying in a stuffy bunker would have made the disease worse.

Is Manucharyan Afraid? “No.” Rather, she is angry. “I regret that a physics teacher is leaving his village school behind because of the fighting,” she says, “and that one of the best saxophonists in our country no longer plays his instrument.”

“We have a tradition,” continues Manucharyan. “Before the son goes into the army, the family has a big party.” The day before she was with a neighbor. “We danced and cried a lot,” she reports. “Maybe because they won’t come back?”