23 July 2022 17:41
Military sources said that the battles continued in the Kherson region, west of the Dnipro River in Ukraine, today, Saturday.
British military intelligence indicated that Ukrainian forces continued their offensive there.
The British Ministry of Defense stated that Russian forces were using artillery fire along the “Ingolets” river, a tributary of the Dnipro River.
“The supply lines of Russian forces west of the river are increasingly vulnerable,” the ministry said in an intelligence update.
It added that the additional Ukrainian strikes caused further damage to the main Antonevsky Bridge.
Military sources indicated that the Ukrainian army fired at least seven shells at the “Kakhovka” hydroelectric power station in the Kherson region.
A Russian military source said that the Ukrainian army used an advanced “Himars M142” missile system in the bombing operations.
Source: agencies
