It is possible that very soon we will have the announcement of a game from The Mandalorian and it is that I cannot think of a recently created series that has raised such a furor, more than justified on the other hand. The Mandalorian has amazed us in two fantastic seasons and now that it seems that Lucasfilm wants to distribute the Star Wars license to more developers, it is difficult for us not to think of a The Mandalorian game. But what if DICE goes ahead and includes elements of The Mandalorian in Battlefront III? Be careful with this, because Battlefront III could include a crossover with The Mandalorian.

The fact is that the latest rumor about the existence of a game based on the adventures of Din Djarin points directly to a voice actress who participated in Battlefront II. Janina Gavankar provided the face and voice of Iden Versio, a renegade Empire soldier, in a story told in the DICE game that ran from the end of Star Wars Episode VI to Episode VII. It is precisely that period that The Mandalorian covers, so it would make sense to think of a kind of crossover.

The rumor, picked up by a user of ResetERA shows how Gavankar has made public in Twitter who puts on a mocap suit again for a game, something that could point to the return of Versio in a more than possible Battlefront III. As if that were not enough, answering a fan about what would Versio be doing during the plot of The Mandalorian, Gavankar has tagged Mitch Dyer and Walt Williams, Battlefront II writers.

To add fuel to the fire and to make it pretty clear that his mocap sessions are all about a new Battlefront, another actor who worked on Battlefront II, TJ Ramini (as Del Meeko), uploaded another image to Twitter showing off her mocap outfit a few months ago. Of course, it is quite curious that the two main characters of Battlefront II put on the mocap suit at the same time if it is not to continue with the project.

So, due to Gavankar’s wink on Iden Versio’s situation during The Mandalorian era We do not rule out that the main plot of Battlefront III may have a cameo of the mythical Mandalorian.