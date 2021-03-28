In recent years, our literary environment has changed a lot, and it is no longer possible not to notice it. The changes concerned primarily the style of discussions. They are so obvious that they are sometimes assessed as a manifestation of the ideas of “new ethics” on the literary field.

We are talking about the fighters of the literary front, firing at any author of any appreciation. The tonality of denunciations varies from light sadness to harsh rebuke, turning into areal abuse. The meaning of many statements, despite the sarcastic tone, remains obscure.

Everyone’s attention was attracted by the fact that censure is addressed to famous writers, and it comes from writers, with a few exceptions, yes, little-known ones. For some time, the explanation for this asymmetry was “envy”, since the circulation and awards of the former are unexpectedly interpreted as taken from the latter. In this connection, the principle “scandal as a strategy of success”, well-known in the theory of literature, was also mentioned. The latter even transformed into an emotional “Pug syndrome”. Are these statements true? Not an easy question.

Any truth is multi-level, and I do not exclude that the explanations given reflect one of its levels. One – and not the tallest. Because all of the above facts can be found at any time, but they have acquired a mass character right now. It follows from this that these explanations are clearly insufficient.

Before us is a phenomenon that has objective reasons. It is my deep conviction (and I have written about this more than once) that we are now experiencing not just a change of one style for another within the boundaries of the so-called New Time: we are talking about the departure of the New Time as a whole.

When the theorists of postmodernism spoke about the centonism of modern literature, the “death of the author,” the new reality, the destruction of hierarchies and the blurring of the line between professional and non-professional creativity, for some reason they did not pay attention to the fact that, to one degree or another, they describe the poetics of medieval writing. To anyone familiar with the Middle Ages, the similarities are obvious.

It does not at all follow from this similarity that a New Middle Ages awaits us. It’s just that when one epoch replaces another, it appeals to the predecessor of the dismantled epoch. So, overcoming the Middle Ages, the Renaissance relied on Antiquity, while not having a deep connection with Antiquity.

Of the listed features of modern literature, in this case, we are interested in those related to hierarchy and professionalism. Let’s consider them in more detail.

There is a massive attack on the hierarchy as such, a kind of revolution. Like any revolution, this movement has a sufficient degree of simplicity, because only extreme simplication gives it a chance to win. Thus, the social revolution reduces the diversity of social relations to the confrontation between the oppressors and the oppressed. Its positive program is to replace some with others. Of course, the initial state of affairs on the eve of the revolution is usually far from perfect, but it is even further from being perfect as a result of the revolution. As it always happens in revolutions, it ends in a struggle within the species. The revolution is devouring its children.

This process is logical in its own way, because the long and continuous development of art resembles a skyscraper: the higher it becomes, the less stable it is. It is clear how such experiments end. The revolution sweeps away all floors except the first. Then a new era of growth begins – and everything repeats itself.

In these circumstances, another feature noted by theorists of postmodernism is also significant: the blurring of the lines between professional and non-professional. Nowadays, writers’ certificates of excellence are close to disappearing. If before such a certificate could have been a publication in an authoritative publication, now there is no great need for this: anyone can publish on the Internet – and try to prove that this is not literature.

The Internet provides direct contact of the fronts. Previously, the right to criticism was given by a certain preparedness of the reviewer, but now the need for this has disappeared. Anyone who does not like certain texts can present their claims to the author, moreover, in the form in which he considers it necessary. You can say as much as you like that the analysis of an amateur is not subtle, that in his hands is not a scalpel, but a cudgel, but a cudgel in a combat encounter is a very effective tool. What I am talking about is happening not only in our country: lately, the Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro has repeatedly spoken about network lynching in literature.

It would be unfair to blame the internet for everything. Generally speaking, the Internet is only a means. Like all other means, it falls into the hands of a person when the need arises. Typography completely destroyed the Middle Ages, but Gutenberg is the least to blame for this. Gutenberg came exactly when, relatively speaking, he was called.

This is the objective side of what is happening now. There is, however, a subjective one. It is easy to see that attacks on successful authors are usually personal in nature. They seek out some kind of personal (most often imaginary) problems from such authors – and begin to target them with precision. Non-existent plagiarism has recently been highlighted as one such problem.

If in such cases the criticism itself is somehow presented, then it comes down almost exclusively to “catching fleas”. Usually – again, imaginary. Such reviews (like any flea catching) lack the slightest grace and are exhausting for both the writer and the reader. This process is gregarious, and a support group is quickly built up behind the soloist.

The scolding writers are not ready to use the “elevators” available in the literary community and prefer to build new ones, forgetting that ultimately the question is not in the elevator, but in who goes in it. Criticizing (sometimes rightly) modern literary hierarchies, fighters for a bright literary future offer their own texts as an alternative. Nothing is known about these texts, with rare exceptions, except, perhaps, that their creators like them. And they go, full of hopes, and collect like-minded people across the floors, but the main disappointment awaits them at the end of the journey: it turns out that the elevator was going down.

Theoretically, the idea could work, provided that there is only one such elevator, and the one traveling in it is also one. One unkempt man in a holey sweater is a protest. A lot of such people are unsanitary conditions.

Talk about it is ripe – at least in the literary community. Obviously, we are talking about global processes. But no global processes abolish human dignity, because it is the result of personal choice. It is also important to remember that the word remains. Every word. Worthy and – worst of all – unworthy.

The author is a writer, laureate of literary prizes, professor of the Pushkin House, Doctor of Philology

