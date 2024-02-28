According to Tom Henderson's sources, next Battlefield in development at DICE studios will be accompanied by a “new experience” battle royale free-to-play made by Ripple Effectimitating the Call of Duty model, with annual premium games alongside Warzone.
The report published on Insider Gaming states that this second title was born from an idea by Byron Beede, a veteran in the field of live services having worked on several chapters of Call of Duty. The game will include two main modesthe first in Battle Royale style, while the other is called “Gauntlet”, and will see teams facing each other in objective challenges, with the teams with the worst scores being gradually eliminated from the match after each mission.
A large connected Battlefield universe
According to Henderson, on the one hand we will have the new Battlefield (perhaps due out in October 2025), which according to his sources will present an approach much closer to the classic chapters with 64-player matches, the return of classes and a scenario destructibility system reworked, while on the other there will be a series of collateral projects created by different teams, as already revealed by EA in 2021, which will form a connected universe. In practice, an idea that would seem to be close to that of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Infinity.
The idea certainly seems interesting, but for the moment we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt, waiting for official communications from EA and DICE.
