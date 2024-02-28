According to Tom Henderson's sources, next Battlefield in development at DICE studios will be accompanied by a “new experience” battle royale free-to-play made by Ripple Effectimitating the Call of Duty model, with annual premium games alongside Warzone.

The report published on Insider Gaming states that this second title was born from an idea by Byron Beede, a veteran in the field of live services having worked on several chapters of Call of Duty. The game will include two main modesthe first in Battle Royale style, while the other is called “Gauntlet”, and will see teams facing each other in objective challenges, with the teams with the worst scores being gradually eliminated from the match after each mission.