EA’s shooter has not gotten off to a good start, despite constant updates from DICE.

If there was any doubt, now it is necessary to say it: Battlefield 2042 It has not lived up to expectations. The game of Electronic arts It premiered last November, and since then it has accumulated not very positive news. From constant updates by HE SAYS to fix numerous bugs and issues until you get on Steam’s worst rated games list.

Precisely about the Valve platform we come to talk today, since it has left us a surprising fact if we take a look at the most recent statistics. These indicate that Battlefield V registers more players than 2042 in the last few days on Steam. The 2018 installment, which was also not very well received at the time, has overtaken the recent launch several times in the last week.

Green Line: Battlefield 2042 | Blue Line: Battlefield V

Battlefield V has beaten him several timesThey are numbers belonging to Steam Charts, the statistical tool that leaves us with the shooter of World War II competing from you to you with the futuristic proposal. In fact, at the time of this writing, Battlefield V surpasses Battlefield 2042 by just over 2000 concurrent users, if we pay attention to the 9 a.m. records on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

This is not great news for a delivery that has suffered a sharp decline in players after its first weeks on sale on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. A title with various problems despite the spectacularity it manages to achieve on certain occasions. In fact, a very useful point is Battlefield portal, the modality that we highlighted the most in our analysis of Battlefield 2042 published in the month of November.

