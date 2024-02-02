According to what reported by insider Tom Henderson, the next one Battlefield it should come out between the end of 2025 and 2026, with the risk of reaching the end of the year. So there's still a long way to go before we can play it.

Henderson is considered very reliable when it comes to his sources within the industry, given the high number of rumors confirmed over time.

In any case, according to what is written, the plan would be to launch it between October and November 2025, but plans could change due to several factors. Internally, DICE is trying to avoid the mistakes made in the past, particularly with Battlefield 2042, so the release could slip to 2026, in case the game isn't really ready.

Plus, as Henderson pointed out, 2025 is already full of big blockbusters coming first and foremost GTA 6particularly in the second half of the year, so EA may want to avoid the comparison, despite the gender differences.