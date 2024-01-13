Meanwhile, DICE continues to support Battlefield 2042 which, despite everything, seems to have recovered in the background Ripple Effect is working on a new chapter of Battlefield. What can we expect from it? According to a working proposal, one of the team's goals is to achieve “the most realistic and exciting destruction effects in the industry.”

The role in question is that of Senior 3D Artist at the Ripple Effect team in Canada. It is stated that a key part of the role will be to “create optimized and hyper-realistic VFX in the game”.

For the moment we don't know much else, but it is certainly a significant objective, even if it is normal to use emphatic tones in job proposals.