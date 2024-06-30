It was known that some old chapters of the series Battlefield would lose online services in November 2024 on PS3 and Xbox 360, which after all have a few years behind them. Now the series’ social accounts have confirmed that the games and DLC will be removed from digital stores at the end of July . More precisely, July 31, 2024.

EA’s announcement

The official communication is eloquent and should leave no room for doubt. It should be underlined that PC versions will remain on sale and they will not lose the services, as well as those PS4 and Xbox One (where existing):

“Starting Wednesday, July 31, the following #Battlefield games will be removed from digital storefronts and will no longer be available for purchase. Additional content such as DLC will also no longer be available for purchase.

Battlefield 3 (Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3)

Battlefield 4 (Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3)

Battlefield: Hardline (Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3)

Online services for these titles on these platforms will end on November 7, 2024. Although online will be closed, on these platforms it will be possible to continue playing the single player campaigns.

Please note: Battlefield 3 will still be available on PC. Battlefield 4 and Battlefield: Hardline will still be available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Today’s announcement does not affect these titles and platforms.”

In short, if you want to try one of these titles on these platforms (or in backwards compatibility) before they are removed, you have to hurry and buy them, because you are short on time. Unfortunately, the fate of online services for such old games is inevitable, when the players have become so few as to make them unsustainable.