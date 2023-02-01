Not only the closure of the Apex Legends servers, IT’S AT also announced that it has canceled development Of Battlefield Mobilea reimagining of the shooter made specifically for iOS and Android smartphones.

The announcement came with a post on the company’s official website, in which he explains that work has been stopped permanently after changing his strategy for the future of the series.

“We have also made the decision to discontinue development on the current Battlefield mobile title,” reads the post, which also announced the closure of Apex Legends servers.

“As the industry has evolved and our strategy to create a deeply connected Battlefield ecosystem has taken shape, we have decided to change direction from the current one to better realize our vision of the franchise and meet the expectations of the our players. We remain highly committed to unlocking the enormous potential of Battlefield. We are working hard to evolve Battlefield 2042 and are in pre-production on our future Battlefield experiences in our studios around the world.”

Battlefield Mobile was announced in April 2021 alongside Battlefield 2042 (at the time called simply Battlefield 6). Since the reveal, the game has disappeared from circulation, save for a fleeting appearance on the Google Play Store and a gameplay video leaked from the beta.