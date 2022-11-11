After a long period of radio silence, EA kicked off the beta from Battlefield Mobile, free-to-play multiplayer shooter for iOS and Android by Industrial Toys, currently limited to some Southeast Asian countries. Consequently, the first ones are circulating on the net gameplay videosuch as the one at the head of the news, which allow us to get an idea of ​​the game.

Specifically, the Battlefield Mobile beta is available in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. Tests will gradually expand, involving a greater number of countries worldwide, with pre-registration being available at this address. The launch should be scheduled for 2023, according to EA CEO Andrew Wilson at a meeting with shareholders in May, as noted by VGC.

According to EA’s FAQ, “Battlefield Mobile is a free-to-download game and will have its own unique Battle Passes, collectible cosmetics and unlockables.” It is also specified that the in-game purchases offer no benefits of any kind in battle, as they are linked to aesthetic personalization.

The open beta of Battlefield Mobile includes the Conquest and Rush modes, with reinterpretations of maps already seen in the games of the mother series, such as the Noshahr Canals and Grand Bazzar of Battlefield 3. As mentioned above, the game is developed by Industrial Toysa studio led by Bungie founder and former CEO Alex Seropian.