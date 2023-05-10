Electronic Artsa recent financial meeting, briefly talked about the future of Battlefieldstating that it is an important part of the company’s plans.

Andrew Wilson – CEO of EA – said that he is happy with the kind of game that the next Battlefield team is making. He also praised the heads of the development studio.

Precisely he said: “I think we put together one extraordinary creative leadership team“Said Wilson of the upcoming Battlefield. “The team met this week in Sweden. I had a call with some of the executives this morning and they are very optimistic about the progress they are making. I think we have tremendous faith in that team and the progress they’re making for the future of that franchise.”

Battlefield 2042

Wilson then added that the team behind the next Battlefield is not just building a game, but rather “a platform” to continue “driving the live services in the decades to come.” However, he declined to say more, saying they would share more information when the time came.

“We’re not just building a game. We are building a platformcontent as a platform to drive live services for decades to come,” Wilson said. “And so, as we continue to move through this process and as appropriate, we will share more about the future of Battlefield, but it certainly a pillar of our strategy, building games and experiences that attract and entertain massive online communities across platforms, business models and geographies, and we think Battlefield will be a significant part of our future, and we will share more with the passage of time”.

We also remind you that EA is creating a new team to support the development of future single player Battlefield.