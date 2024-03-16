Marcus Letho he was removed from the series in February Battlefield (he was working on the single player side with a studio founded specifically for this purpose, Ridgeline Studios, now closed) and evidently he didn't take it well at all, since he decided to publish a message on say up Electronic Arts. Consider that we are talking about one of the authors of the Halo series, as well as the father of the protagonist Master Chief, therefore a leading personality in the world of video game development.

His message against EA is definitely eloquent, even if he doesn't explain much about the whole situation: “I haven't posted here in a while because I have nothing positive to say about Electronic Arts, my recent dismissal and how many, including my team, are suffering for the widespread layoffs in the industry.”